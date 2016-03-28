FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: March 28, 2016
March 28, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: March 28, 2016

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

By Dena Aubin

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday March 29

9 a.m. - Professional Bank Services presents a one-day seminar on managing fair lending risk. Topics include the basics of fair lending laws and regulations and the impact of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision on fair lending cases involving disparate impact. At the Hilton Lexington Doubletree in Lexington, Kentucky. See www.probank.com.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XXQSIe

