Week Ahead in Products Liability: March 28, 2016
March 28, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: March 28, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

By Jessican Dye

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Tuesday, March 29

8:30 a.m. - The American Association of Justice, a trial bar group, will hold a two-day plaintiffs-only mass tort boot camp at the Hyatt Santa Barbara in California, in advance of the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s meeting later in the week. The program will cover litigation basics, discovery strategies and updates on cases over products that include Bayer’s Essure contraceptive devices, 3M’s Bair Hugger surgical warming blankets and testosterone-replacement therapies. More information is available at www.justice.org.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RJLMAX

