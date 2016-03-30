FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SEC settles charges with Burrill executives over stolen investor funds
March 30, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SEC settles charges with Burrill executives over stolen investor funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) -

* u.s. Sec says biotech venture capitalist g. Steven burrill and his firm settle charges alleging theft of investor funds

* Sec says burrill took money from burrill life sciences capital fund iii under guise of ‘advanced’ management fees

* Sec says burrill spent stolen funds on vacations to st. Barts and paris, jewelry, private jets, other items

* Sec says the individual defendants agreed to securities industry bans, and that all defendants did not admit wrongdoing

* Sec says burrill and his firm agree to give up $4.785 million he stole for personal use, plus a $1 million penalty

* Sec says burrill capital management’s chief legal officer and its controller settle related charges (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
