BRIEF-Hilcorp embargoes portion on Arrowhead Louisiana crude line - FERC
March 30, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hilcorp embargoes portion on Arrowhead Louisiana crude line - FERC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Hilcorp Energy has embargoed crude shipments into the Ostrica/Empire terminal on its Arrowhead Louisiana Gathering system effective immediately to conduct integrity work on the pipeline, according a U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing on Wednesday.

* The company anticipates the embargo will last until December 31

* The embargo pertains to shipments from reception points in the Plaquemines Parish of Louisiana, including Black Bay, the XPLOR Main Pass Pipeline and Quarantine Bay (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

