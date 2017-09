DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

March 31 (Reuters) - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 912,000 Aa3/AA-/ FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 04/04 HOSPITAL REVENUE BAYLOR SCOTT AND WHITE 372MM TAX EXEMPT $540MM TAXABLE CORPORATE CUSIP MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 16-36, 39, 41, 45

TAXABLE: 21, 26, 46

ROP: 4/5

Day of Sale: 04/06 THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 842,000 Aa2/AA/AA CALIFORNIA 04/04 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $438,000M* 2016 SERIES AR $184,000M* 2016 SERIES AS (TAXABLE) $132,000M* 2016 SERIES AT $ 88,000M* 2017 SERIES AU (TAXABLE FIXED RATE NOTES) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: SERIES AR DUE: 2017-2036; 2041 AND

2046 (ROP WED)

SERIES AS DUE: 2017-2031; 2036

AND 2046

SERIES AT DUE: 5/15/2021

MANDATORY PUT (ROP WED)

SERIES AU DUE: 5/15/2021

Day of Sale: 04/07 DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND POWER OF WEEK OF 550,000 Aa2/AA/AA THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES 04/04 WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 2016 SERIES A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: STRUCTURE TBD

Day of Sale: 04/07 UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 340,000 Aa3/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/04 CONSISTING OF 2016 SERIES A AND 2016 REFUNDING SERIES A MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 4/4 AND 4/5

Day of Sale: 04/06 EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 156,910 /AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/06 SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 150,720 Aa2//AAA CALIFORNIA 04/04 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES SR-1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/05 DORMITORY OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 149,785 // REVENUE BONDS (FORDHAM UNIVERSITY), 04/04 SERIES 2016A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 04/07 CITY OF SOUTHAVEN, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 133,425 /AA-/ COMBINED WATER & SEWER SYSTEM 04/04 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 04/06 FAIRFAX COUNTY, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 131,465 Aaa/AAA/AAA SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 04/04 SERIES 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2020-2039 CITY OF LUBBOCK GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 124,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ REFUNDNG AND TAX & WATERWORKS 04/04 SYSTEM SURPLUS REVENUE CERTIFICATES TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 04/05 BURLESON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 121,415 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA3//AA-

Day of Sale: 04/05 PUBLIC FACILITIES FINANCING WEEK OF 105,240 /AA-/A+ AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO 04/04 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 (BALLPARK REFUNDING) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/07 COUNTY OF GUILFORD, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 94,135 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 04/04 SERIES 2016A MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 04/06 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 90,000 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY & 04/04 COUNTY OF SAN FRANCISCO TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING,CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 04/06 CENTRE COUNTY HOSPITAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 86,000 /A/A MOUNT NITTANY MEDICAL CENTER 04/04 PROJECT HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 A & B PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/05 PORT ARTHUR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 77,670 Aaa//AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/04 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: NON-PSF BONDS

UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA3//AA-

Day of Sale: 04/07 STATE OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH & WEEK OF 77,500 NR/NR/ EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 04/04 REVENUE BONDS, HEALTHCARE FACILITY EXPANSION ISSUE, SERIES 2016A B1&B2 (CHURCH HOME OF HARTFORD INC. PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: FITCH: BB STABLE

Day of Sale: 04/07 WPPI ENERGY POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM WEEK OF 76,075 A1/A/A+ REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016A 04/04 /EXP/ WISCONSIN MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2037 DENVER CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 67,560 /AAA/ DISTRICT (YOAKUM COUNTY, TEXAS) 04/04 $52,145M UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016A $15,415M UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/04 TRUSTEES OF PURDUE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 66,875 // PURDUE UNIVERSITY STUDENT 04/04 FACILITIES SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 04/06 KENTUCKY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 65,455 NR/NR/NR AUTHORITY HEALTHCARE FACILITIES 04/04 REVENUE & REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A&B (BAPTIST LIFE COMMUNITIES PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/05 TARRANT REGIONAL WATER DISTRICT WEEK OF 63,175 NR/AAA/AA ATWATER CONTROL AND IMPROVEMENT 04/04 DISTRICT WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A, TEXAS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2020-2032 ALLEGHENY COUNTY HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 56,000 A2/A/ BUILDING AUTHORITY DUQUESNE 04/04 UNIVERSITY UNIVERSITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2016 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/06 VICTOR VALLEY CCD GENERAL WEEK OF 53,725 // OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016A 04/04 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/07 CAPITAL REGION WATER, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 52,805 // WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 04/04 SERIES A OF 2016 TAXABLE WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES B OF 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 04/06

RIVERSIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 46,245 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016, 04/04 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/05 BATON ROUGE PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 40,490 // SALES TAX REVENUE 2016A-1 04/04 LOUISIANA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/06 ALHAMBRA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 39,130 Aa2// LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 04/04 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/06 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 38,000 /A+/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 04/04 PALMDALE SUBORDINATE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING,CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 04/05 WALNUT VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 37,000 Aa2// DISTRICT LOS ANGELES COUNTY, 04/04 CALIFORNIA 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/06 SOUTH COUNTRY CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 35,490 NR/AA/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 04/04 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 04/05 MCKINNEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 35,235 Aaa/AAA/ UNLIMTED TAX REFUNDING 2016 04/04 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/04 CITY OF WYLIE, TEXAS WEEK OF 35,065 Aa3/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/04 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2018-2028

Day of Sale: 04/05 WOODRIDGE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 33,500 Aa2// OHIO 04/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/07 CITY OF KANSAS CITY MISSOURI WEEK OF 33,100 A1/AA-/ SPECIAL OBLIGATION 04/04 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TAX EXEMPT: 17-40

TAXABLE: 16-31

Day of Sale: 04/07 VICTOR VALLEY CCD GENERAL WEEK OF 32,055 // OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016B 04/04 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/07 COUNTY OF ATLANTIC, STATE OF NEW WEEK OF 29,365 Aa2/AA/ JERSEY GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/04 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/07 KEIZER FIRE DISTRICT, GENERAL WEEK OF 29,000 // OBLIGATION 2016, OREGON 04/04 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/05 ARLINGTON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 29,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016, 04/04 NEW YORK MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/05 YUBA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 26,500 Aa2// (YUBA, SUTTER, COLUSA, GLEN, LAKE 04/04 YOLO, BUTTE AND PLACER COUNTIES CALIFORNIA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2006 ELECTION SERIES D MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2021-2039

Day of Sale: 04/05 CLINT ISD UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING WEEK OF 24,985 Aaa// TEXAS GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/04 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/07 WATER AUTHORITY OF GREAT NECK NORTH WEEK OF 24,930 NR/AA+/NR (NEW YORK) 04/04 WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A & 2016B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2038

Day of Sale: 04/06 FINNEY COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 24,415 /A+/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #457 04/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SERIES 16-B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2024

Day of Sale: 04/04 SPRINGTOWN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 23,955 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/07 EL PASO MUNICIPAL DRAINAGE UTILITY WEEK OF 23,845 /AA+/ SYSTEM REVENUE 2016,TEXAS 04/04 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/06 MCCLELLAN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 23,800 NR/NR/ SENIOR HOUSING REVENUE 2016 04/04 ALABAMA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2051

Day of Sale: 04/07 CITY OF MESA ARIZONA WEEK OF 22,935 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/04 TAXABLE SERIES 2016B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/05 THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF WEEK OF 22,080 // INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI 04/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: RATING: S&P AA+ MDDP

UNDERLYING RATING: AA-

DUE: 2021-2026 AND 2030

Day of Sale: 04/05 LOWELL AREA SCHOOLS WEEK OF 20,135 /AA-/ KENT & IONIA COUNTIES, MICHIGAN 04/04 REFUNDING BONDS $8,710M - SERIES B $11,425M - SERIES C - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 04/05 FLOWER MOUND GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 20,020 Aa1/AAA/ REFUNDING 04/04 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/05 SUTTER UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 19,000 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 04/04 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/07 NEW HAMPSHIRE HEALTH & EDUCATION WEEK OF 18,500 NR/NR/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE AND 04/04 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 (KENDAL AT HANOVER) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: FITCH: BBB+ STABLE

Day of Sale: 04/06 DOWINGTOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,065 Aaa/AAA/ CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2010 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/05 BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 17,635 Aa2/NR/ EDUCATION NEW JERSEY BANK QUALIFIED 04/04 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 04/06 ESCAMBIA COUNTY HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 17,348 Aaa// AUTHORITY (FLORIDA) SINGLE FAMILY 04/04 MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS (MULTI COUNTY PROGRAM) SERIES 2016A (FEDERALLY TAXABLE PASS THROUGH) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/07 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 17,348 /BBB-/ AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF MARICOPA 04/04 EDUCATION REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS HORIZON COMMUNITY LEARNING CENTER PROJECT SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/05 HEALTH & EDUCATION FACILITIES BONDS WEEK OF 17,250 /AA+/ METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT NASHVILLE 04/04 AND DAVIDSON COUNTIES, TENNESSEE COLLATERALIZED MULTIFAMILY HOUSING BONDS (RADNOR TOWERS APARTMENTS PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago TERM: 2019

Day of Sale: 04/05 PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 16,415 NR/AA/ FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT #6 - 04/04 CENTRAL PIERCE UTGO BONDS, 2016 MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver SERIAL: 2018-2035 GOLDEN VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 16,000 // DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/04 REFUNDING 2016 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/06 KIPP PHILADELPHIA AUTHORITY WEEK OF 15,455 // INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT REVENUE 04/04 BONDS SERIES 2016 A & B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 04/05 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 720 WEEK OF 15,110 // SHAKOPEE PUBLIC SCHOOLS MINNESOTA 04/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION CROSSOVER REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2019-2026

Day of Sale: 04/06 IDAHO HOUSING & FINANCE ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 15,000 NR/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT MTG-BACKED SECURITIES 04/04 SERIES C (G2) TEMS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis IMPERIAL REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 15,000 /A/ CALIFORNIA 04/04 TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS ISSUE OF 2016, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/05 VICTOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,000 Aa3// SAN BERNADINO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 04/04 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/06 MISSOURI SCHOOL BOARDS ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 11,595 /A+/ (REFUNDING LEASE PARTICIPATION 04/04 CERTIFICATES) (THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF INDEPENDENCE PROJECT), SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 04/06 VICTOR VALLEY CCD GENERAL WEEK OF 11,280 // OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2016C 04/04 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/07 LA MIRADA LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING WEEK OF 11,000 /AAA/ 2016, CALIFORNIA 04/04 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/05 UTAH HOUSING & FINANCE ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 10,500 NR/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT MTG-BACKED SECURITIES 04/04 SERIES B (G2) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis SONOMA COUNTY COMMUNITY WEEK OF 10,000 /A+/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 04/04 2016 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/06 CITY OF BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 9,815 NR/AA+/ LTGO REFUNDING BONDS 04/04 /EXP/ $8,950M SERIES A BANK QUALIFIED $865M SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: D.A. Davidson & Co., Denver REMARK: SERIES A: 19-27

SERIES B: 16-19 CITY OF CANTON, OHIO WEEK OF 9,700 // $5MM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE 04/04 BAN TAXABLE $4700 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BAN VARIOUS PURPOSE TAX EXEMPT MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 04/05 KRUM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,035 /AAA/ TEXAS 04/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2036 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/06 SAN FELIPE DEL RIO CONS WEEK OF 8,935 A1/A+/NR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2033 REMARK: Aaa/AAA/NR (PSF)

Day of Sale: 04/04 KILLINGLY GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 8,795 /AA/ REFUNDING 2016, CONNECTICUT 04/04 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 04/05 HARDYSTON, NEW JERSEY BOARD OF WEEK OF 8,660 Aa2// EDUCATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/04 EXP/ / MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2031 MINERVA, OHIO LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,600 /AA/ MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 04/05 BASTROP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,590 Aa3/AA-/ TEXAS 04/04 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis BULLARD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,575 A1/NR/NR TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING 04/04 SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2031-2034 REMARK: Aaa/NR/NR (PSF)

Day of Sale: 04/05 ROSE TREE MEDIA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,575 /AA/ DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2023

Day of Sale: 04/04 PALOS VERDES PENINSULA UNIFIED WEEK OF 8,500 Aa1/AA+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 04/04 EXP/EXP/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/06 LAS VEGAS REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 8,500 /BBB+/ TAX INCREMENT REFUNDING BONDS 04/04 SERIES 2016 NEVADA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/06 BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO VARIOUS WEEK OF 8,452 NR// PURPOSE LTGO BAN SERIES 2016 04/04 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: DUE: 4/21/17

Day of Sale: 04/07 TEANECK TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 8,000 Aa3/NR/ EDUCATION, NEW JERSEY 04/04 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 04/05 MASSENA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,645 NR/A+/ NEW YORK BANK QUALIFIED 04/04 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 04/06 TOWN OF NEWTON, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 7,000 NR/UR/ BANK QUALIFIED 04/04 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 04/06 MOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,500 /A+/ (SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY) CALIFORNIA 04/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 04/06 CITY OF JERSEY VILLAGE, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,435 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/04 SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2019-2027

Day of Sale: 04/05 PALOS VERDES PENINSULA UNIFIED WEEK OF 5,900 Aa1/AA+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 04/04 EXP/EXP/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B (FORWARD DELIVERY) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/06 IMPERIAL REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 5,600 /A/ CALIFORNIA 04/04 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS ISSUE OF 2016, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/06 CITY OF RIVERSIDE, OHIO WEEK OF 5,400 NR// BUILDING ACQUIS & IMPROVEMENT 04/04 SPECIAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BAN MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: 1 YEAR

Day of Sale: 04/07 LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 5,355 NR/NR/NR LIMITED OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT 04/04 BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 04/06 BATON ROUGE PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 5,000 // SALES TAX REVENUE 2016 A-3 04/04 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/06 CHAMPION LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 A1// OHIO 04/04 CLASSROOM FACILITIES IMPROVEMENT SERIES 16-2 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/07 JEFFERSON HILLS BOROUGH WEEK OF 4,915 A1// ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2041

Day of Sale: 04/05 HAMBURG MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 4,740 /A+/ BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/04 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS SERIES A OF 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2036

Day of Sale: 04/07 WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 4,415 /A/ YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2034 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 04/06 VICTOR CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,965 Aa2/NR/ NEW YORK BANK QUALIFIED 04/04 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 04/05 BURNET CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 3,955 Aaa// SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2023 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/05 CITY OF SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,870 Aa2/AA+/AAA TAX NOTES 04/04 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2023 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/05 IVINS CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 3,745 A2/AA/ STORM AND WASTEWATER REVENUE AND 04/04 REFUNDING BONDS, BANK QUALIFIED MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland INSURANCE: MUNICIPAL ASSURANCE CORP

Day of Sale: 04/06 CATTARAUGUS COUNTY REFUNDING WEEK OF 3,745 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 2016 NEWYORK 04/04 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/07 MARSHALL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,620 /A+/ DANE COUNTY WISCONSIN 04/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2023-2026

Day of Sale: 04/06 CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI REFUNDING WEEK OF 3,085 Aa1// CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 04/04 SERIES 2016, BANK QUALIFIED MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 04/05 TALLADEGA COUNTY, ALABAMA WEEK OF 2,760 /AA-/ EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COMMUNITY 04/04 DISTRICT ********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2017-2037

Day of Sale: 04/05 HAMBURG MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 2,515 /A+/ BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/04 GUARANTEED WATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2027

Day of Sale: 04/07 KILLINGLY TAXABLE GENERAL WEEK OF 2,325 /AA/ OBLIGATION 2016B, CONNECTICUT 04/04 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2036

Day of Sale: 04/05 SCOTT COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 2,200 NR/AA-/ COMMISSION REFUNDING REVENUE 2016 04/04 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 04/07 HOLLISTER REORGANIZED SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,675 // DISTRICT NO. R-5 OF TANEY COUNTY, 04/04 MISSOURI GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2028-2029 REMARK: RATING: S&P AA+ MDDP

UNDERLYING: A+

Day of Sale: 04/04 BATON ROUGE PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 1,540 // SALES TAX REVENUE 2016A-2 TAXABLE 04/04 LOUISIANA MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/06 FINNEY COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,500 // DISTRICT #457 TAXABLE GENERAL 04/04 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016-C MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/04

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,916,848 (in 000‘s)