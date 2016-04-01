BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO comments from media roundtable

April 1 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd

* Ceo says still confident co can get to breakeven in hardware

* Blackberry building backdoor into devices not a technical challenge, it is an issue of public policy

* Up in many areas, but one thing co is ahead on is security

* Blackberry says willing to license co’s virtual keyboard, other areas; open to selling these features as apps

* Blackberry ceo says could look to license its android security tech, among other things

* Blackberry says co hasn’t done good enough job so far reaching out to enterprise customers about the priv

* Blackberry ceo says 30 percent software revenue growth target is all organic, acquisitions will add to that

* Blackberry ceo says co is going to be and already is the leader in mobile software around security