BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO comments from media roundtable
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO comments from media roundtable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd

* Ceo says still confident co can get to breakeven in hardware

* How, other such deals will count toward hardware unit

* Blackberry building backdoor into devices not a technical challenge, it is an issue of public policy

* Up in many areas, but one thing co is ahead on is security

* Blackberry says willing to license co’s virtual keyboard, other areas; open to selling these features as apps

* Blackberry ceo says could look to license its android security tech, among other things

* In deals on the iot side

* Year agreement with co and intends to serve it

* Range android device before sept this year

* Blackberry says co hasn’t done good enough job so far reaching out to enterprise customers about the priv

* Blackberry ceo says 30 percent software revenue growth target is all organic, acquisitions will add to that

* How

* Blackberry ceo says co is going to be and already is the leader in mobile software around security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Euan Rocha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
