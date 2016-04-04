Week Ahead in Products Liability: April 4, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, April 4

8:30 a.m. (ET) - The Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products will host a two-day public workshop on the use of biomarkers - a physical substance that can be measured to gauge the presence of an illness, infection or other possible harm - to improve tobacco product regulation. The meeting will be held at the FDA’s White Oak Conference Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, and will also be webcast live. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

