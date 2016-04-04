FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Products Liability: April 4, 2016
April 4, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Products Liability: April 4, 2016

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the products liability community. All times local.

Monday, April 4

8:30 a.m. (ET) - The Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products will host a two-day public workshop on the use of biomarkers - a physical substance that can be measured to gauge the presence of an illness, infection or other possible harm - to improve tobacco product regulation. The meeting will be held at the FDA’s White Oak Conference Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, and will also be webcast live. More information is available at www.fda.gov.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Rzz99I

