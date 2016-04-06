FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 6, 2016
April 6, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 6, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Private equity partner David Blittner has joined Ropes & Gray in New York, moving over from Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Kelley Drye & Warren has added Jeffrey Jacobson, former chief counsel to the New Jersey attorney general, as partner in its litigation practice in New York. He will focus on consumer fraud, privacy and securities litigation. Also joining Kelley Drye & Warren is Bert Theeuwes who will be partner in the corporate and public international law practice. He joins the firm in Brussels from Lorenz.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qtRNpe

