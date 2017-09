DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

April 7 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- MASSACHUSETTS WATER RESOURCES WEEK OF 535,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ AUTHORITY GENERAL REVENUE 04/11 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: ROP: 4/13

Day of Sale: 04/14 CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE AND WEEK OF 414,210 // ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BANK 04/11 CLEAN WATER STATE REVOLVING FUND REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 (GREEN BONDS) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: TUESDAY

Day of Sale: 04/13 ORANGE COUNTY HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 256,890 A2/A/A AUTHORITY 04/11 (ORLANDO HEALTH OBLIGATED GROUP) HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016B MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 04/13 STATE OF OHIO WEEK OF 231,000 Aa1/AAA/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION HIGHWAY CAPITAL 04/11 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES S (FULL FAITH AND CREDIT/HIGHWAY USER RECEIPTS) MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 04/12 KERN COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 150,000 MIG 1/SP-1/ GOLDEN EMPIRE SCHOOL FINANCING 04/11 AUTHORITY LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING NOTE (FRN) MANDATORY TENDER APRIL 2017 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 04/14 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 134,410 Aaa/AAA/AAA OF TEXAS SYSTEM 04/11 REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 04/13 TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 125,000 Aa1/AA+/NR AGENCY 04/11 RESIDENTIAL FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS ISSUE 2016-1A (AMT) ISSUE 2016-1B (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/14 METROPOLITAN TRANSIT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 124,635 Aa2/AA+/NR HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS 04/11 SALES AND USE TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A SALES AND USE TAX REFUNDING CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/13 DENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 118,784 NR/AAA/AAA TEXAS 04/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2038 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 107,375 // REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A & B 04/11 (PRESBYTERIAN HOMES OBLIGATED GROUP) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: SERIES A - FITCH A-

SERIES B- S&P-BBB+, FITCH-A-

Day of Sale: 04/12 KENT STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 103,485 Aa3/A+/ GENERAL RECEIPTS SERIES 2016 04/11 /EXP/ MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2020-2030

Day of Sale: 04/14 HIGHER EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 89,760 // FINANCING AUTHORITY, FLORIDA 04/11 EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY PROJECT), SERIES 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 04/12 HOSPITAL AUTHORITY OF FLOYD COUNTY WEEK OF 84,000 A2// FLOYD MEDICAL CENTER PROJECT - 04/11 REVENUE ANTICIPATION CERTIFICATES- SERIES 2016 GEORGIA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/11 KELLER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 75,525 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 04/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/12 BURLINGTON COUNTY BRIDGE COMMISSION WEEK OF 74,900 /SP-1+/ LEASE REVENUE NOTES 04/11 SERIES A & B 2016 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh ORLANDO HEALTH OBLIGATED GROUP WEEK OF 72,725 A2/A/A TAXABLE HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS, 04/11 SERIES 2016C MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 04/13 GILBERT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #41 WEEK OF 69,745 A1/A+/ OF MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA 04/11 $31,300M SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS $38,445M REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: SCHOOL IMP: 16-31

REFD: 16-23

Day of Sale: 04/13 CITY OF MARQUETTE, MICHIGAN, BY AND WEEK OF 67,000 /A/A THROUGH ITS BOARD OF LIGHT AND 04/11 POWER OF THE CITY OF MARQUETTE ELECTRIC UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/13 TRI-COUNTY METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 63,680 Aaa/AAA/ TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF OREGON 04/11 SENIOR LIEN PAYROLL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2037 BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 63,090 Aa3/A+/ GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 04/11 SERIES 2016A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2039

Day of Sale: 04/14 TEXAS STATE TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 60,835 /AA/ SYSTEM, TEXAS 04/11 REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: (A1//A)

Day of Sale: 04/12 THE BOARD OF REGENTS FOR THE WEEK OF 60,000 /AA/AA OKLAHOMA AGRICULTURAL AND 04/11 MECHANICAL COLLEGES OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY GENERAL REVENUE BONDS-SERIES 2016A (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/14 BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE HUBER WEEK OF 57,630 Aa2// HEIGHTS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT COUNTY 04/11 OF MONTGOMERY, OHIO SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 (UNLIMITED TAX) (NON-BANK QUALIFIED) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee INSURANCE: OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CR ENHANC REMARK: UL: A1

Day of Sale: 04/13 UPPER SANTA CLARA VALLEY JOINT WEEK OF 57,000 // POWERS AUTHORITY 04/11 REFUNDING WATER & WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 04/12 KELLER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 55,700 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 04/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/12 CITY OF BUFFALO, NEW YORK WEEK OF 52,698 A1/A+/A+ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS - 2016A 04/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016B MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 04/13 CITY OF ST. GEORGE, UTAH WEEK OF 52,000 //

ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS 04/11 SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 04/14 PINCKNEY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 49,510 /AA-/ MICHIGAN, REFUNDING BONDS 04/11 $20,030M - SERIES A $19,335M - SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/14 RHODE ISLAND HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 49,265 Aa2/AA+/NR FINANCE CORPORATION 04/11 HOMEOWNERSHIP OPPORTUNITY BONDS $5,610M SERIES 67-A (NON-AMT) $8,150M SERIES 67-B (NON-AMT) $35,505M SERIES 67-C (AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2046 AUSTIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 49,110 A1/AA+/NR (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 04/11 STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN TRAVIS, WILLIAMSON, HAYS, BASTROP, LEE AND CALDWELL COUNTIES, TEXAS) COMBINED FEE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS $27,370M SERIES 2016A (TAX-EXEMPT) $21,730M SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 04/12 CITY OF WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 48,855 Aa2/AA+/AA LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS 04/11 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2019-2038

Day of Sale: 04/13 ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 43,600 Aa2/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/11 SERIES A THRU D MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2017-2025 GRAPEVINE-COLLEYVILLE INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 43,215 Aaa/AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2029 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/12 ONSLOW WATER & SEWER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 40,700 Aa3/A+/ NORTH CAROLINA 04/11 COMBINED ENTERPRISE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2032 COLUMBIA SCHOOL DISTRICT, MISSOURI WEEK OF 37,600 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 04/11 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 04/11 LITTLE ELM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 37,335 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/11 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: (/AA-/AA-)

Day of Sale: 04/14 BRIDGESTONE MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 34,650 /AA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/11 WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM COMBINATION UNLIMITED TAX AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2036 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING: A

Day of Sale: 04/13 UPPER TRINITY REGIONAL WATER WEEK OF 33,785 /AA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/11 REGIONAL TREATED WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2032 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: (A2/A+/)

Day of Sale: 04/12 CEDARTOWN POLK COUNTY HOSPITAL WEEK OF 32,000 Baa1/BBB+/ AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 04/11 POLK MEDICAL CENTER PROJECT-REVENUE ANTICIPATION CERTIFICATES SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/13 IOWA HIGHER EDUCATION LOAN WEEK OF 31,140 NR/A-/ AUTHORITY 04/11 PRIVATE COLLEGE FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING DRAKE UNIVERSITY SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2038

Day of Sale: 04/14 PLATTE COUNTY R-III SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,270 /AA/ OF PLATTE COUNTY, MISSOURI 04/11 /EXP/ GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2022-2030

Day of Sale: 04/13 CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 30,250 /AA-/ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A & B OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2040

Day of Sale: 04/12 ORCHARD SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 29,500 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04/11 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/13 ARLINGTON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 29,000 // NEW YORK 04/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/12 BURLINGTON COUNTY BRIDGE COMMISSION WEEK OF 28,625 Aa2/AA/ LEASE REVENUE BONDS 04/11 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2017-2031 PAMPA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 28,190 /A+/A+ TEXAS 04/11 (GARY AND ROBERTS COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio REMARK: DUE: 2016, 2018-2023 AND 2028-2037

Day of Sale: 04/13 ELERT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT C1 WEEK OF 27,300 // (ELIZABETH), COLORADO 04/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: STATE INTERCEPT: Aa2

(UNDERLYING: Aa3) GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT, WEEK OF 27,050 Aa3/NR/NR SOUTH CAROLINA 04/11 SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 04/13 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 129 WEEK OF 26,470 A1/NR/AA- KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 04/11 (AURORA WEST) TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 (QUALIFIED SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION BONDS - DIRECT PAYMENT TO DISTRICT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2036 CLINT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 24,985 Aaa// TEXAS 04/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/11 RITENOUR SCHOOL DISTRICT, MISSOURI WEEK OF 19,335 /AA-/ REFUNDING BONDS 04/11 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/14 EAST PORTER COUNTY SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 18,215 // CORPORATION 04/11 (PORTER COUNTY, INDIANA) FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2016-2031 REMARK: RATINGS: AA+ S&P STATE

INTERCEPTION PROGRAM

AA- S&P UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 04/12 TERREBONNE PARISH SCHOOL BOARD, WEEK OF 17,455 /AA-/ LOUISIANA 04/11 LIMITED TAX REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 04/13 BOROUGH OF COLLINGSWOOD WEEK OF 16,135 /AA-/ COUNTY OF CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY 04/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/12 BEAVERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 48J, WEEK OF 15,245 //

OREGON 04/11 FULL FAITH CREDIT REFUNDING OBLIGATION 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/12 NORTHWEST DALLAS COUNTY FLOOD WEEK OF 15,215 /A+/ CONTROL DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2039

Day of Sale: 04/11 LORSON RANCH METROPOLITAN DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,000 /BBB+/ COLORADO 04/11 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 04/13 SUNSHINE STATE GOVERNMENTAL WEEK OF 15,000 /AA+/ FINANCING COMMISSION CAPITAL 04/11 IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS CORAL GABLES PROGRAM FLORIDA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 04/13 DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 15,000 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 04/11 SERIES A OF 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (FEDERALLY TAXABLE), SERIES B OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 04/13 IMPERIAL REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 15,000 /A/ CALIFORNIA 04/11 TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS ISSUE OF 2016, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/12 READING COMMUNITY CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,970 Aa2// DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION 04/11 (HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO) CLASSROOM FACILITIES UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/13 HARRISON COUNTY, GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 14,420 // REFUNDING BONDS 04/11 SERIES 2016 MISSISSIPPI MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/14 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 194, WEEK OF 12,650 /A+/ COOK AND WILL COUNTIES, STATE OF 04/11 ILLINOIS (STEGER) GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE), SERIES 2016A MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago CLEAR BROOK CITY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 12,155 /AA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2036 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING: BBB+

Day of Sale: 04/11 FAIRVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,865 /AA-/ ERIE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A&B OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 04/11 BYRON CENTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 10,735 /AA-/ MICHIGAN, KENT COUNTY, TAXABLE 04/11 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 04/12 MIDD-WEST SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ SNYDER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2023

Day of Sale: 04/14 GREENE TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,000 /A/ FRANKLIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/11 SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2022-2042 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 04/14 RANTOUL SCHOOL DISTRICT #137, WEEK OF 10,000 /A+/ ILLINOIS 04/11 SCHOOL BONDS, ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/14 WEST MIFFLIN SANITARY SEWER WEEK OF 9,990 // MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY SEWER REVENUE 04/11 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 04/13 CITY OF WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, WEEK OF 9,480 A2/NR/NR OHIO 04/11 VARIOUS PURPOSE LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 04/13 CITY OF MASON WARREN COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 9,120 Aaa// VARIOUS PURPOSE, SERIES 2016 04/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 04/12 MACONAQUAH SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 8,990 // CORPORATION AVPT FIRST MORTGAGE 04/11 BONDS, SERIES 2016 A&B SERIES A: $8,390,000 SERIES B: $600,000 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: Due 1/18 - 1/36

AA+/A+

Series A: Bank Qualified

Series B: Taxable

Day of Sale: 04/12 BASTROP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,590 Aa3/AA-/ TEXAS 04/11 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/12 CARPINTERIA VALLEY WATER WEEK OF 8,000 // DISTRICT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 04/11 CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 04/13 HUDSON FALLS CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,975 NR/A+/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 04/11 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 04/12 CITY OF MANITOWOC WEEK OF 7,600 // MANITOWOC COUNTY, WISCONSIN 04/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2019-2026 HESPERIA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,250 // CALIFORNIA 04/11 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2006-5, 2016 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/13 LOUISVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,980 // STARK COUNTY, OHIO 04/11 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 (GENERAL OBLIGATION - UNLIMITED TAX) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee INSURANCE: OHIO SCHOOL DISTRICT CR ENHANC REMARK: OSDCEP: Aa2

MUR: A2

Day of Sale: 04/12 HANCOCK PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 6,805 Aa1// HOUGHTON COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS 04/11 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/13 MOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,500 /A+/ (SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY) 04/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********TAXABLE********** CALIFORNIA MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 04/13 ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 5,855 NR/UR/ **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 04/11 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 04/14 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF NEW GLARUS WEEK OF 5,800 /AA/ GREEN AND DANE COUNTIES, WISCONSIN 04/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 04/13 TOWN OF BENNETT, COLORADO WEEK OF 5,700 /A-/ SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS 04/11 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 04/12 IMPERIAL REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 5,600 /A/ CALIFORNIA 04/11 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS ISSUE OF 2016, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/12 DUTCHESS COUNTY WATER & WASTEWATER, WEEK OF 5,090 NR/UR/ NEW YORK 04/11 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2046

Day of Sale: 04/13 FRANKLIN MONROE OHIO WEEK OF 5,005 /AA/ LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL 04/11 OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2036

Day of Sale: 04/12 BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 4,300 Aa3// LOGAN COUNTY, REFUNDING BONDS, 04/11 SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/11 NORTH LINCOLN FIRE AND RESCUE WEEK OF 3,765 // DISTRICT, OREGON 04/11 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/13 VILLAGE OF SPRINGVILLE, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,275 NR/A+/ **********BANK QUALIFIED********** 04/11 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2043

Day of Sale: 04/13 BROOKESMITH SPECIAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,785 /A/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/11 WATERWORKS SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2037

Day of Sale: 04/11 MARION, FAYETTE & CLINTON COUNTIES, WEEK OF 2,630 /A+/ ILLINOIS 04/11 PATOKA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT #100, SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/13 CITY OF RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 1,855 // CFD 2014-2 (THE HIGHLANDS) SPECIAL 04/11 TAX BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/14 ALEXANDRIA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,345 NR/A+/ NEW YORK 04/11 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 04/12 CITY OF RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 735 // CFD 2014-2 (THE HIGHLANDS) SPECIAL 04/11 TAX BONDS SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/14

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,587,897 (in 000‘s)