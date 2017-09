April 19 (Reuters) - INTUITIVE SURGICAL RAISES OUTLOOK FOR 2016 PROCEDURE GROWTH TO RANGE OF 12-14 PERCENT INTUITIVE SURGICAL PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2016 PROCEDURE GROWTH AT 9-12 PERCENT INTUITIVE SAYS INCREASE DUE TO FAVORABLE U.S. PROSTATE, GYNECOLOGICAL SURGERY OUTLOOK (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)