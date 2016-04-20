FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
D.C. Circuit nixes quarry's attorneys' fee request
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 20, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

D.C. Circuit nixes quarry's attorneys' fee request

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A regulatory agency’s decision to withdraw seven health and safety citations against a sand-and-gravel mining operation does not entitle the company to attorneys’ fees as a “prevailing party,” a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit affirmed an administrative law judge’s ruling against Texas-based Cactus Canyon Quarries, which sought more than $11,000 in attorneys’ fees after the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration dropped the seven violation notices worth $100 each. MSHA withdrew the notices after Cactus Canyon demanded a hearing because the inspector who had issued them during a routine inspection in 2013 had left the agency and could not be found.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qDHRtj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.