Boston Scientific Corp has sued a rival medical device company alleging that its replacement heart valve and several related products infringe Boston Scientific patents.

Boston Scientific on Tuesday filed separate lawsuits against Irvine, California-based Edwards Lifesciences Corp in the U.S. District Courts for the District of Delaware and the Central District of California.

