Q&A: Tripp Scott's Charles Tatelbaum surveys the retail landscape
April 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Q&A: Tripp Scott's Charles Tatelbaum surveys the retail landscape

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Several retailers have recently filed for bankruptcy as changing consumer expectations, purchasing power and shopping habits take their toll on the less nimble players. Charles Tatelbaum, the chair of the creditors’ rights and bankruptcy practice at Tripp Scott and a former counsel to the National Association of Credit Management, spoke with Reuters about what he sees across the retail landscape.

REUTERS: What are the major trends in retail that are seen in recent bankruptcy filings?

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WHl38k

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
