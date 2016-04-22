FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Caisse to invest C$3 billion in Montreal rail network
April 22, 2016

Canada's Caisse to invest C$3 billion in Montreal rail network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 22 (Reuters) - Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said on Friday that it would invest C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) in a new public transport network in Montreal, the third largest of its kind in the world.

The network will link downtown Montreal, the South Shore, the West Island, the North Shore and Montreal’s airport in a 67 kilometre light rail transit system comprising 24 stations and operating 20 hours a day, 7 days a week.

$1 = 1.2642 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham

