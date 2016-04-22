FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Speculators have net dollar short positions for first time since May -CFTC and Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Speculators turned negative on the U.S. dollar for the first time in nearly a year this week, with more investors in the global currency market taking short positions against the dollar than long positions, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s position fell to -$1.85 billion in the week ended April 19, from $0.4 billion the previous week. It was the first time since May 6 that investors have been short the dollar on a net basis. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
