FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Freeport expects to have agreed $3 bln in asset sales by mid-year - CEO
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freeport expects to have agreed $3 bln in asset sales by mid-year - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc

* Has “increasing confidence” that it will be able to improve its balance sheet, says Chief Executive Richard Adkerson

* Freeport CEO Adkerson says asset sales process “is going very well”

* Freeport CEO says is attracting “significant interest” from potential purchasers due to scarcity of quality copper assets

* CEO says expects to have agreed $3 bln in asset sales by mid-year; already agreed to $1.4 billion so far this year

* Freeport CEO says has considered doing metals streaming deals on assets but concluded to date that it doesn’t make sense

* Freeport CEO says in “advanced discussions” on additional asset sales, much more confident on sales now than was in Q1

* Freeport CEO says recent improvement in its stock, bond prices mean it could consider other types of capital raises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.