BRIEF-Russian market is extremely volatile-Whirlpool COO
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russian market is extremely volatile-Whirlpool COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp

* CEO says Q1 on track to regain lost North American market share, expects Q2 to show a year over year improvement led by laundry category

* COO says European sales negatively impacted by Russian market

* COO says Russian market is extremely volatile and “it is very hard to predict Russian market going forward”

* COO says Q1 North American unit shipments were up 5 percent on “regained strength” in laundry category

* COO says remains confident in U.S. housing market despite sluggish housing starts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

