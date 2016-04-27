BRIEF-Hess to add Bakken rigs if oil prices move closer to $60 per barrel

April 27 (Reuters) - Hess Corp

* Says believes could triple number of Bakken rigs to six over period of a year, if oil prices recover, and still maintain efficiencies

* Chief Executive John Hess says will reduce Bakken rig count to two in third quarter, from three today

* CEO says will add rigs in Bakken when oil price gets ‘closer to $60 per barrel’

* CEO says released Utica rig in march

* CEO says no plans to resume Utica drilling for rest of year

* Expects second-quarter production of 320,000 to 325,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Plans to drill 62 wells this year, down from 182 in 2015