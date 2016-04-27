FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cenovus says seeking regulatory clarity from Canadian gov't
#Company News
April 27, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cenovus says seeking regulatory clarity from Canadian gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc

* Says Wood River refinery debottleneck project on track to start up Q3 this year, adding 18,000 bpd of crude capacity

* Cenovus says looking for fiscal and regulatory clarity out of Ottawa before reactivating projects

* Cenovus Energy says still focused on improving operating cost structure

* Cenovus says if company chooses not to reactivate oil sands projects or light oil rigs 2017 capital spending would be lower than this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

