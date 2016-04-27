FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ackman to call Valeant board Thursday to discuss drug pricing
April 27, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ackman to call Valeant board Thursday to discuss drug pricing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Board member Bill Ackman says hopes to call board Thursday to discuss reducing prices of four drugs discussed at Senate hearing

* Valeant board member Ackman says “my recommendation will be to reduce the prices”

* Ackman says decision to reduce Valeant drug prices is a board call

* Ackman says regrets didn’t do more due diligence on pricing at Valeant

* Ackman tells Senate committee “a lot is going to change” at Valeant; pricing will be top of mind

* Ackman says first priority to make sure company doesn’t go bankrupt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)

