BRIEF-Abbott CEO says it was not in discussions with St Jude last summer
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abbott CEO says it was not in discussions with St Jude last summer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) -

* Abbott CEO Miles White says on conference call that the company was not in discussions with St Jude last summer when “false” rumors surfaced in the media

* Abbott says its financing plan contemplates capacity to close both Alere and St Jude transactions

* Abbott declines to comment on if Alere deal is still going through

* Abbott says there was no serious interaction with St Jude until late last year and it took months to evolve

* Abbott says deal reflects changes in the healthcare industry where companies want to work with 2 or 3 companies with many products Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
