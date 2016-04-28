FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AbbVie says deal gives it strong position in solid tumor drugs
April 28, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AbbVie says deal gives it strong position in solid tumor drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* CEO says Stemcentrx deal will give company long-desired strong position in solid tumors

* Abbvie says Stemcentrx focus on knocking out cancer stem cells is good approach

* Abbvie CEO says company unlikely to pursue another big deal for next 18 months or so; may seek smaller deals, licensing deals, over shorter term

* Abbvie CEO says expected patent challenge to Humira could take year for Patent Office review, possible appeal could then follow

* AbbVie says high probability Stemcentrx drug will eventually be used for first-line treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
