BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum says paying down debt first balance sheet priority
April 28, 2016 / 3:47 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum says paying down debt first balance sheet priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp

* Chief Executive Jim Volker says ‘strongly positioned’ from liquidity, debt perspective to deal with lower oil prices

* CEO says 92 percent of potential Bakken drilling locations are in core areas

* CEO says average cost of Bakken well is $6.8 million

* CEO says paying down debt first balance sheet priority, before even adding rigs

* CEO says would like oil prices to stay at or above $50 per barrel for at least 90 days before deciding to reduce drilled-but-uncompleted well count in Colorado

* Says capturing about 96 percent of produced natural gas in North Dakota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

