BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says no set oil price at which would add rigs
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says no set oil price at which would add rigs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips

* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says expects decline rate to ‘moderate’ over next few years

* CEO says ‘no getting around it,’ first quarter was ‘weak’ financially

* Says will keep drilling rig count in contiguous United States at three for rest of 2016, no plans to add more

* Says no set spot oil price at which would add more drilling rigs

* Says will look at health of entire economy before deciding to add rigs

* Says first priority as oil prices recover would be debt reduction

* Sets goal to cull debt to below $25 billion from current $29.5 billion

* CEO says with oil prices at $45 per barrel, could keep production flat with cash flow from operations

* Says no longer plans to drill Horus and Socorro wells in U.S. Gulf Of Mexico due to low oil prices

* CEO says decision to cut dividend was ‘most difficult’ he’s had to make in his role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
