BRIEF-Exxon Mobil says remains committed to growing its dividend
April 29, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil says remains committed to growing its dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Says ‘we remain very committed to a reliable and growing dividend’

* Says expects Kashagan project to be online by end of year

* Says ‘we are not counting on (oil) price growth’

* Says ‘focused on the things we can control in order to create margin’

* Says it will continue to limit share repurchases to amount needed to offset benefits-related dilution

* Says no plans to make additional share repurchases to reduce shares outstanding

* Says credit rating downgrade from Standard & Poor’s will not change its ‘conservative financial philosophy’

* Says its ability to access credit market on attractive terms remains strong

* Says return on capital employed continues to be ‘very strong focus’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

