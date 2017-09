May 3 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* CEO says company does not expect to seek any tax-inversion deals in the near term

* CEO says its consumer products business is growing well and belongs within pfizer

* Pfizer says if decides by this year whether to split up company, could sell/spin off established products business by end of 2017