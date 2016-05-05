FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Continental Resources expects to be cash flow positive this year
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Continental Resources expects to be cash flow positive this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc

* Chief Executive Harold Hamm says still expects company to be cash flow positive for the year

* CEO Hamm says STACK shale play of Oklahoma ‘among the best performing wells I’ve been involved with in my entire career’

* Says having low-cost assets as crude prices rebound ‘makes it fun to once again be in the oil business’

* Says 2016 capital budget cash flow neutral with oil price average of $37 per barrel for the year

* Says would apply any additional cash flow to debt reduction

* Says would consider adding drilling rigs with oil prices around $60 per barrel

* CEO Hamm: ‘It’s going to be some time before we think about bringing on more rigs’

* CEO Hamm says would need to see oil price stability before adding rigs

* CEO Hamm says would add rigs to Bakken ‘before anywhere else’

* Says believes will take a long time before oilfield service providers raise prices ‘significantly’

* CEO Hamm says does have concerns about availability for oilfield service work in North Dakota

* CEO Hamm: ‘we hope a lot of these frack crews haven’t gone away’ in North Dakota

* CEO Hamm says shareholders ‘should not worry’ about Oklahoma earthquake concerns affecting company’s operations

* CEO Hamm notes company does not operate in region of Oklahoma that had experienced earthquakes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
