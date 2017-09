DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

May 5 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- ALAMEDA CORRIDOR TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 662,000 // AUTHORITY TAX EXEMPT SUBORDINATE & 05/09 SECOND SUBORDINATE LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 A & B CALIFORNIA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: A: Baa2/BBB+/BBB+

B: Baa2/BBB/BBB

Day of Sale: 05/11 CITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 546,400 /A/AAA SECOND LIEN WATER REVENUE BONDS 05/09 TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2018-2031 REMARK: KROLL: AA STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 298,090 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 05/09 ARTICLE XI-M (SEISMIC PROJECTS) & ARTICLE XI-Q (STATE PROJECTS) 2016 SERIES D, E, F, G AND H MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 05/11 LOS ANGELES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WEEK OF 293,190 A1/AA-/AA- SUBORDINATE REVENUE BONDS 2016A 05/09 SUBJECT TO AMT MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036 TERM: 2042

Day of Sale: 05/11 CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS (TRAVIS, WEEK OF 251,855 Aa2/AA/AA- WILLIAMSON AND HAYS COUNTIES) 05/09 WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 05/10 COUNTY OF WAKE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 194,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ LIMITED OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/09 SERIES 2016A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/09 PASADENA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 192,000 Aa2/A+/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 05/09 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/10 HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT ASSISTANCE WEEK OF 190,000 Aa2/AA/ AUTHORITY STATE OF NEW JERSEY 05/09 SENIOR & SUBORDINATE STUDENT LOAN REVENUE BONDS 2016 1A & 1B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/11 TEXAS PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 188,655 Aaa/AAA/AAA STATE OF TEXAS 05/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2020-2031

Day of Sale: 05/11 FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS UNLIMITED WEEK OF 172,250 Aa1//AA+ TAX ROAD AND REFUNDING BONDS 05/09 SERIES 2016A LIMITED TAX AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016B MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 05/09 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 169,660 Aa2/AA/AA COMMISSION 05/09 HEALTH CARE FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (DUKE UNIVERSITY HEALTH SYSTEM) SERIES 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2028 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 152,600 A3/A-/A- STATE OF NEW YORK 05/09 NYU HOSPITALS CENTER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2040 CAPE FEAR PUBLIC UTILITY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 151,800 Aa2/AA+/NR WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM REFUNDING 05/09 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 NORTH CAROLINA MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2034 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 116,875 Baa1/A-/BBB+ AGENCY (SOUTH SHORE HOSPITAL) 05/09 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York SERIAL: 2017-2041 REMARK: SERIALS & TERMS

Day of Sale: 05/11 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 89,000 Aaa/AAA/ VIRGINIA POOLED FINANCING PROGRAM 05/09 INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2046

Day of Sale: 05/11 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF HUDSON WEEK OF 80,400 // ST. CROIX COUNTY, WISCONSIN 05/09 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 05/10 FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 75,000 // HOMEOWNER MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 05/09 2016 SERIES 2 (NON-AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: ROP: 5/10

Day of Sale: 05/11 UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI, OHIO WEEK OF 73,475 Aa3/AA-/NR GENERAL RECEIPTS BONDS, SERIES 2016 05/09 CONSISTING OF: $48,310M SERIES 2016A (TAX-EXEMPT) $25,165M SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2026-2042 ROCKFORD PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 71,620 /AA-/ KENT COUNTY, SCHOOL BUILDING, SITE 05/09 & REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 05/12 CITY OF KENT, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 64,525 /AA+/ LTGO REFUNDING BONDS 05/09 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 05/11 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF HORRY COUNTY WEEK OF 62,685 Aa3/AA-/ SOUTH CAROLINA SPECIAL OBLIGATION 05/09 BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/12 CITY OF CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 61,405 Aaa/AAA/AA+ WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM 05/09 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2038 TERM: 2040, 2041

Day of Sale: 05/11 MAINE MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 59,920 Aa2/AA+/ REVENUE BONDS 05/09 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2020-2034 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 05/12 STATE OF OREGON HOUSING & COMMUNITY WEEK OF 56,000 Aa2// SERVICES DEPARTMENT SINGLE FAMILY 05/09 MORTGAGE PROGRAM MORTGAGE REVENUE BONDS 2016 SERIES A NON AMT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 5/9

Day of Sale: 05/10 LIBERTY PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT NO WEEK OF 52,600 /AA/ 53, CLAY COUNTY, MISSOURI GENERAL 05/09 OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2021-2036 DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF THE WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2// UNIFIED GOVERNMENT OF ATHENS CLARK 05/09 COUNTY, GEORGIA EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES ADVANCE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 05/11 CITY OF BEAUMONT, TEXAS WEEK OF 47,140 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/09 SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston REMARK: 2016-2018 and 2021-2034

Day of Sale: 05/12 PENNYSLVANIA STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL WEEK OF 46,155 /AA/ BUILDING AUTHORITY 05/09 WESTMORELAND COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE REVENUE BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 05/12 CITY OF WESTMINSTER, COLORADO WEEK OF 42,565 /AAA/AA+ WATER AND WASTEWATER UTILITY 05/09 ENTERPRISE WATER AND WASTEWATER REVENUE BONDS

SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 05/11 NORRISTOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 42,000 A1// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2033 GARLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 41,030 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 05/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 05/10 CITY OF SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 39,870 /AAA/AA+ WATER UTILITY SYSTEM REFUNDING 05/09 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 05/10 MISSOULA COUNTY, MONTANA WEEK OF 39,000 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2016 05/09 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 05/10 CENTRAL TEXAS REGIONAL MOBILITY WEEK OF 38,705 Baa2/BBB+/NR AUTHORITY 05/09 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2020-2046 JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 37,870 /AA-/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #231 05/09 (GARDNER EDGERTON) REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/09 CITY OF KILLEEN, TEXAS WEEK OF 37,445 /AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/09 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2020-2034

Day of Sale: 05/10 JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 32,000 A1/AA-/ GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 05/09 SERIES A & B (GO) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2029 TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 05/12 UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION WEEK OF 31,500 NR/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED 05/09 SECURITIES, SERIES D (G2) TEMS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/10 CITY OF RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 30,940 /SP-1+/F1+ TAXABLE PENSION OBLIGATION BOND 05/09 ANTICIPATION NOTES, 2016 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/11 CITY OF ATLANTA, GEORGIA WEEK OF 30,900 A2/A-/A+ TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/09 SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 05/10 CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 30,000 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING 05/09 UNLIMITED GENERAL OBLIGATIONS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte

Day of Sale: 05/10 SOUTHWEST HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 29,110 Aa3/AA-/NR AUTHORITY, INC. 05/09 HIGHER EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS (SOUTHERN METHODIST UNIVERSITY PROJECT) TAXABLE SERIES 2016B TEXAS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2023-2031 TERM: 2036, 2041, 2045 WEST CLARK 2000 SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 26,660 /AA+/ CORPORATION (CLARK COUNTY, INDIANA) 05/09 AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2016-2033 CITY OF NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OHIO WEEK OF 26,035 Aa1// $19,335 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND 05/09 REFUNDING BONDS LTGO $6,700M FIRE STATION UTGO MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 05/09 VICTOR VALLEY TRANSIT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 25,815 A2// REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 05/09 PARTICIPATION (TRANSIT FACILITIES PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/12 HIGLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT #60 WEEK OF 25,785 // ARIZONA OF MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA 05/09 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2019-2035 REMARK: MOODY‘S: A1

S&P: A+ (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 05/11 UTICA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 25,580 /AA-/ MACOMB COUNTY, ILLINIOS 05/09 SCHOOL BUILDING, SITE & REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 05/11 FORT BEND COUNTY WATER CONTROL & WEEK OF 25,570 // IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 2, TEXAS 05/09 UNLIMITED REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 05/11 RHODE ISLAND INFRASTRUCTURE BANK WEEK OF 25,000 // WATER POLLUTION CONTROL REVOLVING 05/09 FUND REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016B (GREEN BONDS) (POOLED LOAN ISSUE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 05/12 IDAHO HOUSING & FINANCE ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 25,000 NR/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED 05/09 SECURITIES, SERIES D (G2) TEMS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/10 CITY OF MCALLEN, TEXAS WEEK OF 24,500 /AA+/AA+ (HIDALGO COUNTY) 05/09 TAXABLE MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/09 BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE GREATER WEEK OF 24,100 A2/A/ EGG HARBOR 05/09 REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2017-2032 DELAWARE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 22,260 NR/BB+/NR DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 05/09 (CHESTER CHARTER SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 05/12 UPLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 22,000 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 05/09 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/10 WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OHIO WEEK OF 21,740 Aaa/NR/NR VARIOUS PURPOSE (GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/09 LIMITED TAX) REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2029

Day of Sale: 05/10 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO 1 WEEK OF 18,880 A1/A-/NR (CITY OF GOODYEAR, ARIZONA) 05/09 DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/10 HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 16,800 /BBB+/ GENERAL AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 05/09 JUNIATA COLLEGE SERIES 2016 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 05/12 BUCKEYE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,470 A1// #33 OF MARICOPA, ARIZONA 05/09 $5,680M SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS $9,790M REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 05/12 DINUBA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 15,000 // CALIFORNIA 05/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/11 CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA WEEK OF 14,985 // SPECIAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 05/09 NO. 121 (SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS) LOCAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/12 WISCONSIN HEALTH & EDUCATION WEEK OF 14,710 NR/NR/A-

FACILITIES AUTHORITY (BELOIT HEALTH 05/09 SYSTEM) REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: U.S. Bancorp Investments Inc., New York SERIAL: 2037-2046

Day of Sale: 05/12 CITY OF PORT ORANGE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 14,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 05/09 BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/12 CITY OF NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA WEEK OF 14,000 /A-/ SID NO. 60 (ALIANTE) 05/09 LOCAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/11 SOUTH MIDDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,295 /AA/ CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES B OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2021

Day of Sale: 05/10 LIVE OAK SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,000 NR/A+/NR CALIFORNIA 05/09 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2035 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 05/11 ELYRIA CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 12,600 NR/NR/ VARIOUS PURPOSE, GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/09 LIMITED TAX, BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/10 THE DELAWARE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 12,480 // NEWARK CHARTER SCHOOL INC PROJECT 05/09 $12,125M REVENUE REFUNDING 2016A $355M REVENUE BONDS 2016B TAXABLE MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 05/11 CITY OF ALBANY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 12,370 NR/UR/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 05/12 KIRKSVILLE R-III SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEEK OF 12,200 /AA+/ ADAIR COUNTY, MISSOURI GENERAL 05/09 OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM) MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2010-2025 GOODYEAR, ARIZONA WEEK OF 11,750 // SUBORDINATE LIEN WATER & SEWER 05/09 REVENUE AND REFUNDING OBLIGATIONS SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2017-2045 REMARK: MOODY‘S: A2 (POSITIVE)

S&P: A+ (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 05/10 PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY, EDUCATION WEEK OF 11,720 NR/NR/NR REVENUE BONDS 05/09 (ENVISION SCIENCE ACADEMY PROJECT) CONSISTING OF: $11,430M SERIES 2016A (TAX-EXEMPT) $ 290M SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Richmond REMARK: SERIES 2016A DUE: 2026, 2036 & 2046

SERIES 2016B DUE 2020

Day of Sale: 05/12 COUNTY OF CHAUTAUQUA, NEW YORK WEEK OF 10,335 // GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC 05/09 IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore SERIAL: 2020-2030 REMARK: S&P: AA INSURED (A1 MOODY‘S

UNDERLYING) POWAY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,255 // CALIFORNIA 05/09 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 6 IA-C SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/10 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF STRATFORD WEEK OF 10,000 // MARATHON COUNTY, WISCONSIN 05/09 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 05/11 MARS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // BUTLER COUNTY,PENNSYLVANIA 05/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 05/10 TRAVIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,950 A1/AA/ DISTRICT NO. 4 (TRAVIS COUNTY, 05/09 TEXAS) UNLIMITED CONTRACT TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 05/09 CNP UTILITY DISTRICT, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,355 A1/AA/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 05/09 SERIES 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2036 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 05/09 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF DELAVAN-DARIEN WEEK OF 8,950 // WALWORTH AND ROCK COUNTIES 05/09 WISCONSIN MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 05/09 THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE WEEK OF 8,755 /AA/ TOWNSHIP OF FRANKLIN IN THE 05/09 COUNTY OF SOMERSET, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/10 SHEFFIELD-SHEFFIELD LAKE CITY WEEK OF 8,500 /A+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO 05/09 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #218 WEEK OF 8,270 NR/AA/NR OAK LAWN 05/09 COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2033-2035

Day of Sale: 05/10 COUNTIES OF MADISON, JERSEY, WEEK OF 8,000 /AA-/ MACOUPIN, CALHOUN, MORGAN, SCOTT & 05/09 GREENE, ILLINOIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT # 536 (LEWIS & CLARK COMMUNITY COLLEGE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/10 COVINGTON, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 7,700 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 05/09 REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 05/12 LIVE OAK SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,500 NR/AA-/NR CALIFORNIA 05/09 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 05/11 WEBB CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 7,150 // SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX 05/09 SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio SERIAL: 2017-2041

Day of Sale: 05/11 DELANO UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 05/09 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 05/11 SCHAUMBURG PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,890 Aa2// COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 05/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED PARK BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 05/09 GENERAL BROWN CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,825 UR/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 05/09 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2027 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/12 TOWN OF LEDYARD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 6,820 NR/AA/ SERIES A 05/09 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2018-2036 CAYUCOS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,610 // CALIFORNIA 05/09 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 05/12 MUNSTER ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT TIF WEEK OF 6,500 /A-/ REVENUE BONDS 05/09

SERIES 2016 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 05/09 OREGON EDUCATION DISTRICTS WEEK OF 6,435 // CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 2016A 05/09 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 05/12 TOWN OF LEDYARD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 6,240 NR/AA/ SERIES B 05/09 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2018-2036 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/12 TRAIL OF THE LAKES MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 5,200 /A-/ UTILITY DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX 05/09 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 05/09 LIGONIER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,850 // WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 05/09 TREYNOR COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,185 /A+/ IOWA 05/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/09 TOWN OF WAVERLY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 4,185 NR/UR/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2039 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/10 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,000 Baa2// DISTRICT #112 UNLIMITED TAX 05/09 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas HARRIS COUNTY UD #15 WEEK OF 4,000 /A-/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 05/09 SERIES 2016 TEXAS BANK QUALIFIED MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas CITY OF BORGER, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,900 /AA-/ TAX AND WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM 05/09 REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2036 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 05/09 PLATTSBURGH, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,600 A2// PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS 05/09 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 05/10 TOWN OF PENFIELD, NEW YORK WEEK OF 3,555 Aa2/NR/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2028 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 05/11 CITY OF BORGER, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,715 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 05/09 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2022 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 05/09 MINIDOKA JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,665 // NO. 331, IDAHO 05/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2026

Day of Sale: 05/12 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,029 /AA-/ NUMBER 16 05/09 LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (ROUND LAKE) TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX BONDS, SERIES 2016A (QSCBS) AND SERIES 2016B (QZABS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 05/10 EPHRATA BOROUGH AUTHORITY WEEK OF 1,720 /AA-/ LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 05/09 GUARANTEED RECREATION REVENUE BONDS SERIES A OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 05/11 CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 1,015 // RANTOUL TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL 05/09 DISTRICT #193 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 05/09 VILLAGE OF NEW LEBANON WEEK OF 105 NR/NR/ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO 05/09 VARIOUS PURPOSE WATERWORKS SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT REVENUE NOTES SERIES 2016 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago TERM: 2017 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 05/10

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,741,304 (in 000‘s)