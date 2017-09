BRIEF-Nexen's Long Lake site believed unaffected by fire- official

May 7 (Reuters) - * ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS GOV‘T AIMS TO MOVE SOUTH ALL EVACUEES STUCK NORTH OF WILDFIRE-DAMAGED CITY BY END SATURDAY * ALBERTA‘S NOTLEY SAYS 156,000 HECTARE CANADA WILDFIRE MAY DOUBLE IN SIZE AND ENTER NEIGHBORING PROVINCE * ABORIGINAL COMMUNITY NORTH OF MASSIVE CANADA WILDFIRE UNDER VOLUNTARY EVACUATION ORDER- PROVINCE PREMIER * ALBERTA GOV‘T SAYS FIRE EXPECTED TO BURN TO EDGE OF SUNCOR SITE, BUT SITE LIKELY RESILIENT TO FIRE * NEXEN‘S LONG LAKE SITE UNDER SMOKE FROM WILDFIRE, BUT BELIEVED UNAFFECTED - PROVINCE OFFICIAL * NEXEN‘S LONG LAKE SITE UNDER SMOKE FROM WILDFIRE, BUT BELIEVED UNAFFECTED - PROVINCE OFFICIAL

Further coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou and Jeffrey Hodgson)