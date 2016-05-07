FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alberta gov't official says has started planning for people to return to Fort McMurray
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alberta gov't official says has started planning for people to return to Fort McMurray

David Ljunggren

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Alberta gov’t official says wildfire near Fort McMurray remains out of control

* Alberta firefighting official: don’t feel any oilsands sites to north of Fort McMurray will be affected, fire continuing to move northeast

* Alberta firefighting official: hope to be able to start containing fire if weather cools off over next few days as expected

* Alberta firefighting official: continuing to see some success fighting the fire in parts of Fort McMurray

* Alberta firefighting official: unless we get significant rain, expect to be fighting fires in forested regions for months to come

* Alberta gov’t official: evacuation of Syncrude oilsands plant should be completed soon

* Alberta gov’t official: have started planning for people to return to Fort McMurray; there is no timeline “but I am not looking at months”

* Alberta firefighting official: expect to get “a very good handle on the fire” within the community in the next month or two (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.