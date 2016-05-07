BRIEF-Alberta gov't official says has started planning for people to return to Fort McMurray

May 7 (Reuters) - Alberta gov’t official says wildfire near Fort McMurray remains out of control

* Alberta firefighting official: don’t feel any oilsands sites to north of Fort McMurray will be affected, fire continuing to move northeast

* Alberta firefighting official: hope to be able to start containing fire if weather cools off over next few days as expected

* Alberta firefighting official: continuing to see some success fighting the fire in parts of Fort McMurray

* Alberta firefighting official: unless we get significant rain, expect to be fighting fires in forested regions for months to come

* Alberta gov’t official: evacuation of Syncrude oilsands plant should be completed soon

* Alberta gov’t official: have started planning for people to return to Fort McMurray; there is no timeline “but I am not looking at months”

* Alberta firefighting official: expect to get “a very good handle on the fire” within the community in the next month or two (Reporting by David Ljunggren)