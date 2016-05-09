Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 9, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local. Monday, May 9

12 p.m. - The Southeast Chapter of the Copyright Society of the USA presents "Blurred Lines and Pretty Woman," a discussion of the substantial-similarity doctrine and fair use in recent music infringement cases, at Troutman Sanders' offices in Atlanta, Georgia. The speakers are Steve Eisenberg of Lipscomb Eisenberg & Baker in Miami and entertainment/IP lawyer Andrew Pequignot of the Moore Firm in Atlanta. The event is free but registration is required. For more information, see bit.ly/23vUrqZ.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Zwme9C