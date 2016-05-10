FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Solar ETF: Bears soak up the sun
#Funds News
May 10, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-Solar ETF: Bears soak up the sun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Guggenheim Solar Invest ETF appears to be resuming its prevailing bear trend in earnest

** Poor reports from SolarCity, TAN’s largest holding by pct TNA end-of-Apr, as well as Solaredge Technologies look to add to downside pressure

** ETF off 56 pct from its early 2015 peak and 29 pct YTD, although has been trapped in a choppy range since its Feb low. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1OenWf6

** Since that Feb bottom, bounces have been failing just shy of the late Sept trough, at $25.25, and now TAN breaking to fresh 3-month lows

** Once the Feb bottom at $20.00 gives way, ETF can threaten its 2013/2012 lows in the $15.00/$12.59 area moving forward

** Need weekly close above $25.25, and descending 30-WMA, now $25.50, to suggest a surprise turn in trend; suggest levels over $30.00 back in play

** Top TAN holdings after SCTY include Xinyi Solar Holdings , First Solar, and GCL-Poly Energy

Messaging: terence.gabriel.tr.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
