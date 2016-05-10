FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allergan says to pay down $8 bln in debt with Teva-deal proceeds
May 10, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan says to pay down $8 bln in debt with Teva-deal proceeds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Says in analyst conference call that new Vraylar schizophrenia drug has blockbuster sales potential

* Says expects double digit sales growth of Viberzi irritable bowel treatment in 2016, beyond

* Says expects sale of generics business to Teva in June.

* Says expects to pay down $8 billion in debt after sale of generics business to Teva

* Says to focus on “tuck-in” deals in its key therapeutic areas, but open to bigger deals

* Says aims to extend global reach by focusing on eye care, aesthetics, gastrointestinal and women’s health products

* Allergan CEO says company in good position to continue delivering double digit revenue growth

* Allergan CFO says does not expect change in company tax rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

