BRIEF-Alberta Premier sees some oil production restarting in days
May 10, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alberta Premier sees some oil production restarting in days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says oil industry and province agree oil sands operations will only restart as soon as it is safe to do so

* Alberta Premier says expects many companies will be able to restart operations in coming days and weeks ahead

* Alberta Premier says delivery of goods by road through Fort McMurray to oil sands sites resumed on Tuesday

* Suncor CEO Steve Williams says to the north of Fort McMurray industry will be able to resume operations in a quicker way

* Suncor CEO says industry will support efforts around Fort McMurray hospital, pipelines, electrical distribution centre

* Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers CEO Tim McMillan says timelines for restarts will range from days to weeks, potentially beyond that for some projects

* Alberta Premier says need to secure safety, logistics, electrical power, pipeline access to oil sands sites

* Alberta Premier says majority of Alberta oil sands production has stopped, if that continues for months will have measurable impact to GDP

* Suncor CEO says no significant damage to oil pipelines found

* Suncor CEO says enough camps in place in oil sands region to house workers to restart production

* Suncor CEO says some oil sands facilities will restart 24 to 48 hours, others will be a week or two

* Suncor CEO says most difficult plants to restart will be those in the south that fire got closest to

* Alberta Premier says Nexen has not yet had a chance to assess Long Lake facility

* Alberta Premier says Athabasca Hangingstone project intact but still threatened by fire

* Suncor CEO says costs of wildfire would be immaterial to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Nia Williams and Liz Hampton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
