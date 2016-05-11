FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Regeneron says in deals with other payers to assess Praluent value
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Regeneron says in deals with other payers to assess Praluent value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron head of commercial operations Robert Terifay, in interview, says drugmaker has signed deals with other payers, in addition to Cigna, to assess value of its Praluent cholesterol drug

* Says could take years for Cigna’s medical, pharmaceuticals databases to suggest whether Praluent cuts heart attack risk

* Says easiest measure of value for payers is extent to which drug lowers LDL cholesterol

* Says expects insurers to increasingly use value analyses for many chronic diseases, including asthma and heart disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.