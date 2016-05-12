FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Possible surgical fix doesn't preclude permanent disability status - 9th Circuit
#Westlaw News
May 12, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Possible surgical fix doesn't preclude permanent disability status - 9th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The possibility that a retired mechanic could have a knee replacement at some point in the future does not affect his eligibility for permanent disability benefits under a federal workers’ compensation law, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that Robert Carrion was entitled to permanent disability benefits under the Longshore and Harbor Workers Compensation Act (LHWCA), reversing a contrary ruling by the Labor Department’s Benefits Review Board (BRB).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TRmdvs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
