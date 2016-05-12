FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Enbridge CEO gives update on pipeline restarts after Canada wildfire
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enbridge CEO gives update on pipeline restarts after Canada wildfire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) -

* Enbridge CEO says wildfire shutdown of its regional oilsands pipelines impacted an estimated 900,000 bpd of oil

* Enbridge CEO says will be initiating restart of woodlands pipeline shortly after Alberta wildfire

* Enbridge CEO says does not expect any material impact on earnings from the Alberta wildfire shutdown

* Enbridge CEO says expects to initiate service on Athabasca pipeline over the weekend after Alberta wildfire

* Enbridge CEO says expects to get to investment decision on first France offshore wind project in early 2017

* Enbridge CEO says company remains focused on approved Kitimat terminus for Northern Gateway pipeline project Further company coverage: (Reporting by Julie Gordon Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.