FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MSCI announces changes to U.S., China, emerging market indexes
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 12, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

MSCI announces changes to U.S., China, emerging market indexes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. index provider MSCI announced changes to a number of its index funds on Thursday, including adding four securities and removing one from its U.S. large-cap index. Additions to that group included Tyson Foods, Edwards Lifesceinces and Equinix, the three largest.

MSCI also added significantly to its China A Index, incorporating 30 new securities and removing 14. The three largest additions were Beijing Xinwei Telecom, SDIC Essence Holdings Co and Zhejiang Zheneng Electric.

The index provider serves 97 of the top 100 largest asset managers, according to its client research from June 2015 and P&I data as of December 2014.

Additionally the MSCI World Index will add ABN Amro Group, Hydro One and Schaeffler. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index will add three stocks, LG Household and Healthcare-Preferred, Bajaj Finance, and Phosagro GDR. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.