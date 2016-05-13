FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gannett says it is "committed to engaging in substantive discussions" with Tribune
May 13, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gannett says it is "committed to engaging in substantive discussions" with Tribune

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc

* Says it is “committed to engaging in substantive discussions with Tribune regarding its $12.25 all-cash, premium offer.”

* Gannett says it “encourages” Tribune shareholders to send a message to the Tribune board that they “expect superior, certain and immediate” share value.

* Gannett says it “expects to mail proxy materials, including a gold proxy card, to tribune shareholders seeking ‘withhold’ votes” on all Tribune director nominees at Tribune’s annual meeting on June 2. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Malathi Nayak)

