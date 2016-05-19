FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labor Department moves to block states from litigation over 'persuader rule'
May 19, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Labor Department moves to block states from litigation over 'persuader rule'

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Labor Department on Wednesday asked a federal judge in Texas to block 10 states from joining a legal challenge to a new department rule requiring employers to disclose when they seek legal advice on responding to union campaigns.

Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin and seven other states should not be allowed to intervene because they share the same ultimate objective as the National Federation of Independent Business and other business groups that filed a lawsuit last month challenging the so-called persuader rule, the Labor Department argued.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/25c3bZw

