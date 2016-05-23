NLRB has no inherent authority to award attorneys' fees - D.C. Circuit

In a decision reversing a National Labor Relations Board's award of attorneys' fees, a federal appeals court on Friday rejected the board's claim that it has the inherent power to order a losing party to pay the victor's litigation costs like a court can.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rebuffed the NLRB's assertion that it has the built-in authority - beyond its powers set forth in the National Labor Relations Act - to award attorneys' fees in order to maintain the integrity of its proceedings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XMw9JN