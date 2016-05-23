FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
NLRB has no inherent authority to award attorneys' fees - D.C. Circuit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 23, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

NLRB has no inherent authority to award attorneys' fees - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

In a decision reversing a National Labor Relations Board's award of attorneys' fees, a federal appeals court on Friday rejected the board's claim that it has the inherent power to order a losing party to pay the victor's litigation costs like a court can.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rebuffed the NLRB's assertion that it has the built-in authority - beyond its powers set forth in the National Labor Relations Act - to award attorneys' fees in order to maintain the integrity of its proceedings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XMw9JN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.