Week Ahead in Intellectual Property: May 23, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the intellectual property community. All times local.

Monday, May 23

11:45 a.m. - "Regional Update: Asian Powerhouses" is just one of more than 300 educational sessions offered this week at the 138th Annual Meeting of the International Trademark Association (INTA) in Orlando, Florida. The Asian Powerhouses session will focus on advertising laws in China, India, Japan and South Korea. INTA's Annual Meeting, which runs from May 21 and through May 25, offers vendor exhibits as well as workshops, networking, strategy sessions, training and CLE opportunities. Registration is limited to INTA members and more than 9,800 have signed up so far, according to the event website, here

