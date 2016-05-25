BRIEF-Exxon CEO says high debt levels muddy potential shale acquisitions

DALLAS, May 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp Mobil chief executive Rex Tillerson said the high levels of debt taken on by U.S. shale players had diminished their value as potential acquisitions, noting that the company continued to consider buying individual assets.

* “At this point, I would not want to suggest that anything’s imminent with anyone,” Tillerson said at a press conference after Exxon’s annual general meeting, in response to Reuters question about potential shale deals.

* “A lot of companies have taken on a lot of debt. As they’ve done that, part of the value has been diminished,” Tillerson said.

* “We continue to find value in certain assets that become available and we continue to look at those,” Tillerson said.