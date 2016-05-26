1st Circuit hands Genzyme a less than complete victory in Fabrazyme appeal

A federal appeals court has tossed most of a lawsuit against Genzyme Corp stemming from a drug-rationing plan the company instituted between 2009 and 2012 for the only treatment for a rare genetic disease, but revived one plaintiff’s claims and opened up the possibility that other plaintiffs across the country could file a new action.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday agreed with Genzyme’s attorneys at Ropes & Gray that most of the plaintiffs failed to allege any individualized harm from taking a lower dose of Fabrazyme, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Fabry disease. The enzyme mutation affects an estimated 4,000 people in the U.S. and can cause kidney disease, heart disease and stroke.

