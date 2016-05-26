FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1st Circuit hands Genzyme a less than complete victory in Fabrazyme appeal
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 26, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

1st Circuit hands Genzyme a less than complete victory in Fabrazyme appeal

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has tossed most of a lawsuit against Genzyme Corp stemming from a drug-rationing plan the company instituted between 2009 and 2012 for the only treatment for a rare genetic disease, but revived one plaintiff’s claims and opened up the possibility that other plaintiffs across the country could file a new action.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday agreed with Genzyme’s attorneys at Ropes & Gray that most of the plaintiffs failed to allege any individualized harm from taking a lower dose of Fabrazyme, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Fabry disease. The enzyme mutation affects an estimated 4,000 people in the U.S. and can cause kidney disease, heart disease and stroke.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TG9rA4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.