BRIEF-Resources needed for effective US Zika response-CDC director

May 26 (Reuters) - Bayer Ag

* US CDC director Frieden says narrow window to scale up effective Zika prevention in us is closing

* CDC director thanks Bayer for “substantial” donation to help fight Zika in Puerto Rico

* CDC director says need to make sure we have resources necessary to deal with zika crisis

* CDC director says hopes congress will do right thing for zika without taking resources from other efforts like ebola

* CDC director says need to ensure we have enough money to pay back what we’ve borrowed and take necessary measures to fight Zika

* US CDC director says no public health reason to cancel or delay Olympics

* CDC director says will be at least year or two before we know if any Zika vaccine safe and effective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)