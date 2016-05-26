FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resources needed for effective US Zika response-CDC director
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Resources needed for effective US Zika response-CDC director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Bayer Ag

* US CDC director Frieden says narrow window to scale up effective Zika prevention in us is closing

* CDC director thanks Bayer for “substantial” donation to help fight Zika in Puerto Rico

* CDC director says need to make sure we have resources necessary to deal with zika crisis

* CDC director says hopes congress will do right thing for zika without taking resources from other efforts like ebola

* CDC director says need to ensure we have enough money to pay back what we’ve borrowed and take necessary measures to fight Zika

* US CDC director says no public health reason to cancel or delay Olympics

* CDC director says will be at least year or two before we know if any Zika vaccine safe and effective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
