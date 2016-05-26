FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7th Circuit rules against class action waiver in overtime case
May 26, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

7th Circuit rules against class action waiver in overtime case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that a health care software company could not require its employees to give up their rights to pursue wage-and-hour claims in class or collective actions, creating a split among appellate courts on the enforceability of such waivers.

The decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago is a major win not just for the plaintiff suing Epic Systems Corp but also for the National Labor Relations Board, which has been on a campaign against the waivers. It also increases the likelihood that the U.S. Supreme Court will take up the issue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Vkxrvb

