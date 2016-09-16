Bankrupt wind power company to give equity control to Dell fund

Wind-power provider Noble Environmental Power LLC filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, saying it needs to restructure $215 million it owes on debt taken on to acquire wind turbines for its seven windparks in New York and Texas.

The debt burden had become "untenable," and Noble said in court papers that with its assets worth far less than its debt, it would be unable to meet obligations to its lender when the debt matures in July.

