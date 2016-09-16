Starbucks allows long-term shareholders to nominate board members
Sept 16 Starbucks Corp on Friday amended the company's bylaws to allow long-time shareholders to nominate board members.
Sept 16 Colonial Pipeline Co
* Corrective action order requires colonial to carry out mechanical and metallurgical testing and failure analysis of the failed section of pipe Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mohammad Zargham)
Sept 16 Starbucks Corp on Friday amended the company's bylaws to allow long-time shareholders to nominate board members.
* Company is seeking an annual increase in base rate revenues of approximately $6.4 million, or about 25.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Black Diamond Group Limited announces retirement of senior executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: