a year ago
BRIEF-Canada auto union reaches tentative agreement with General Motors
September 20, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canada auto union reaches tentative agreement with General Motors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada Auto Union Unifor President Jerry Dias says has the framework for a tentative agreement tith General Motors Co

*

* Canada auto union says has a "solution" for GM workers at Oshawa, Ontario plant which was key item in talks

* Canada auto union says "hundreds of millions" of dollars committed to Oshawa, no longer fears plant closure in 2019

* St. Catharines, ontario powertrain facility

* Canada auto union says GM Oshawa consolidated line will close as scheduled, but production will continue on newer flex line

* Includes wage increases for existing employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Allison Martell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
