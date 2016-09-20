Sept 20 Potash Corp, Agrium CEOs, speaking at Scotiabank investor conference in Toronto:
* Merger with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan will allow acceleration of farm retail expansion - Agrium CEO
* CEOs say they made no specific commitments to Saskatchewan government about merger Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Iran trims Airbus deal amid U.S. regulatory delays
TEHRAN, Sept 20 Iran has reduced the number of airplanes it plans to buy from Airbus by six amid delays in U.S. regulatory approvals, and may knock one plane off a similar deal for more than 100 with Boeing, an Iranian official told Reuters.
UPDATE 2-Tech licensing firm Tessera to buy DTS to grow in audio market
* DTS shares up nearly 23 pct, Tessera up 2.4 pct (Adds details from conference call, details on companies, share movement)